WHO DG, U.N. General Assembly President Set Out Priorities For 2020, Including Climate Change, Reaching SDGs

The Telegraph: Climate change and air pollution are among the top threats to global health

“Climate change, conflict, and the gap between rich and poor are among the top threats to global health, the World Health Organization has said. In a belated set of new year resolutions WHO has set out how it will tackle the 13 greatest threats to the world’s health over the next decade…” (Gulland, 1/13).

U.N. News: ‘No shortcuts to a healthier world’: WHO chief sets out health priorities for the decade

“…The agency recommends that countries spend one percent of their gross domestic product on primary health care, to give more people access to the quality essential services they need, close to where they live. Other WHO priorities include expanding access to medicines, stopping infectious diseases, and protecting people from dangerous products…” (1/13).

U.N. News: Global Goals top General Assembly President’s priority list

“The President of the 74th session of the U.N. General Assembly on Monday set out his 2020 priorities, which aim to make the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) a reality by the start of the next decade. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, spelled out that these encompass peace and security, quality education, zero hunger, climate action, poverty eradication, and inclusion…” (1/13).