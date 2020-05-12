More Efforts Needed To Erase Inequalities In Food, Health Systems, 2020 Global Nutrition Report Says

Devex: Inequality to blame for uneven nutrition progress, new report says

“Inequalities in food systems and health care coverage mask the true scope of poor nutrition progress within countries and populations, the ‘2020 Global Nutrition Report’ has found. The report, launched Tuesday, said that ‘striking’ inequalities based on location, wealth, education level, age, and sex, as well as the presence of conflict or fragility, can determine nutritional status. Wasting in children under 5 years of age can be up to nine times higher in certain communities inside the same country, while stunting can be four times higher and overweight and obesity three times higher…” (Welsh, 5/12).

The Guardian: Malnutrition leading cause of death and ill health worldwide — report

“…The Global Nutrition Report 2020 found that most people across the world cannot access or afford healthy food, due to agricultural systems that favor calories over nutrition as well as the ubiquity and low cost of highly processed foods. Inequalities exist across and within countries, it says. One in nine people is hungry, or 820 million people worldwide, the report found, while one in three is overweight or obese. An increasing number of countries have the ‘double burden’ of malnutrition, obesity, and other diet-related diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer…” (McVeigh, 5/12).