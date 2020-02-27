menu

NIH Announces $1M Technology Accelerator Challenge Focused On Diagnostics For Sickle Cell, Malaria, Anemia

Feb 27, 2020

NIH: NIH announces $1 million prize competition to target global disease diagnostics
“The National Institutes of Health has launched a $1 million Technology Accelerator Challenge to spur the design and development of non-invasive, handheld, digital technologies to detect, diagnose, and guide therapies for diseases with high global and public health impact. The challenge is focused on sickle cell disease, malaria, and anemia and is led by NIH’s National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB). The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is cooperating with NIH to help accelerate the transformation of design concepts into products for low-resource settings…” (2/26).

