NIAID’s Anthony Fauci To Receive Enhanced Personal Security Protection After Threats; Coronavirus To Impact Nation’s Personality For ‘Very Long Time,’ He Says

New York Times: After Threats, Anthony Fauci to Receive Enhanced Personal Security

“Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, who has become a regular at President Trump’s coronavirus briefings, will receive enhanced personal security after receiving threats following his repeated pleas for Americans to help slow the spread of the deadly pandemic, officials said on Wednesday…” (Benner/Shear, 4/1).

POLITICO: Coronavirus will be ‘imprinted on the personality of our nation for a very long time,’ Fauci warns

“Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, predicted on Wednesday that the effects of the coronavirus pandemic will be ‘imprinted on the personality of our nation’ for years to come. The stark comments represented a new kind of diagnosis from the country’s top infectious disease expert, who has emerged as a steadying fixture in the national consciousness as one of the leading administration officials working to both combat and better understand the public health crisis…” (Forgey, 4/1).

Additional coverage of Fauci’s work on COVID-19 is available from POLITICO and Washington Post.