Media Outlets Examine Relationship Between U.S. President Trump, NIAID Director Anthony Fauci

New York Times: Trump Has Given Unusual Leeway to Fauci, but Aides Say He’s Losing His Patience

“President Trump has praised Dr. Anthony S. Fauci as a ‘major television star.’ He has tried to demonstrate that the administration is giving him free rein to speak. And he has deferred to Dr. Fauci’s opinion several times at the coronavirus task force’s televised briefings. But Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, has grown bolder in correcting the president’s falsehoods and overly rosy statements about the spread of the coronavirus in the past two weeks — and he has become a hero to the president’s critics because of it. And now, Mr. Trump’s patience has started to wear thin…” (Haberman, 3/23).

POLITICO: Trump signals unity with Fauci amid talk of tension

“President Donald Trump on Tuesday sought to signal that he and Dr. Anthony Fauci are on the same page when it comes to combating the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the United States — insisting that his relationship with the nation’s top infectious disease expert has ‘been very good’ throughout the administration’s response to the global pandemic…” (Forgey, 3/24).

