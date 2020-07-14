Trump Launches New Attack On Fauci; Public Health Experts, Scientists, Some Politicians Denounce White House Effort To Undermine Fauci

POLITICO: ‘Everyone is lying’: Trump undercuts public health officials in fresh attacks

“President Donald Trump on Monday launched new attacks on his own administration’s public health officials, while the White House denied that it had perpetrated a smear campaign against Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the most venerated voices combating the coronavirus. As his standing in public polling sags amid record numbers of daily Covid-19 infections in the United States, Trump has continued to express public dissatisfaction with Fauci for his dire assessments of the outbreak, including on social media. On Monday morning, he retweeted messages from the politically conservative former game show personality Chuck Woolery — who served stints hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Love Connection’ — which lamented the ‘most outrageous lies’ being spread about the coronavirus pandemic…” (Forgey, 7/13).

STAT: What’s next for Anthony Fauci, if the White House continues to sour on him?

“…Fauci’s role in public outreach has visibly diminished since spring, when he would regularly accompany Trump to daily White House coronavirus task force press briefings. His public role has since been reduced to sporadic appearances on podcasts, at scientific gatherings, or in print news stories. Fauci said recently he hasn’t briefed the president since June. … For now, however, the White House has insisted that Fauci remains in good standing and is not in jeopardy of losing his job. Trump even boasted of his ‘very good relationship’ with Fauci on Monday. Outside experts, however, feel that as long as Fauci continues to speak the truth on the realities of the pandemic, he’ll keep making enemies within the administration…” (Facher, 7/14).

Washington Post: White House effort to undermine Fauci is criticized by public health experts, scientists and Democrats

“A White House effort to undermine Anthony S. Fauci has drawn rebukes from public health experts, scientists, and mostly Democratic politicians, who argue it is dangerous for the Trump administration to disparage a highly respected government infectious-disease expert as the novel coronavirus continues to exact a heavy toll on the nation. The angry reaction occurred after the Washington Post published a story Saturday saying the relationship between President Trump and Fauci had sharply deteriorated and that the two had not spoken since early June…” (McGinley et al., 7/13).

