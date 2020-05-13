menu

Newborns, Mothers Among Those Killed In Attacks On Afghan Hospital, Funeral

May 13, 2020

The Guardian: Newborns among 40 killed in attacks on Afghan hospital and funeral
“Gunmen attacked a hospital that houses a maternity clinic in Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least 16 people including two newborn babies, and a suicide bomber killed at least 24 others at a funeral on a morning of double tragedy for Afghanistan. … The attack targeting the most vulnerable of civilians, including children just hours old and exhausted new mothers, caused a wave of horror and revulsion…” (Graham-Harrison/Makoii, 5/12).

Washington Post: Brutal attack on mothers and newborns prompts Afghanistan to resume offensive operations against Taliban
“…The attacks cap a deadly six-week period since the Taliban and the United States signed a deal that leaders hoped would lead to a reduction in violence and the start of intra-Afghan talks. Instead, a spike in attacks by the Taliban and other militant groups such as the Islamic State have put the fragile chance for peace in jeopardy. … In a statement Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the hospital attack as ‘an act of sheer evil’ and urged both sides to find a solution to the political crisis…” (Hassan/George, 5/12).

Additional coverage of the hospital and funeral attacks in Afghanistan is available from The Hill and U.N. News.

