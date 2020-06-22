menu

Afghan Health Workers Subject To Deliberate Attacks, U.N. Special Report Concludes

Jun 22, 2020

AP: U.N. says Afghan health workers facing deliberate attacks
“The United Nations on Sunday released a special report expressing concerns over what it called recent ‘deliberate attacks’ against health care workers and facilities in Afghanistan during the coronavirus pandemic. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, or UNAMA, said it had documented 12 deliberate acts of violence between March 11 to May 23, and that these attacks constitute war crimes. The report said eight of the attacks were carried out by Taliban insurgents, while three were attributed to Afghan security forces…” (Faiez, 6/21).

Additional coverage of the UNAMA report is available from BBC, U.N. News, and VOA News.

