menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

New UNFPA Report Examines Women’s Decision-Making Over Their Bodies

Apr 01, 2020

UNFPA: Staggering numbers of women unable to exercise decision-making over their own bodies, new UNFPA report shows
“A new report by UNFPA offers, for the first time, a global view of women’s decision-making power over their own bodies. The findings are dismaying. Based on data from 57 countries, a quarter of women are not able to make their own decisions about accessing health care. A quarter of women in these countries are not empowered to say no to sex with their husband or partner. And nearly 1 in 10 women is not able to make her own choices about using contraception. Only 55 percent of women are able to make their own decisions over all three areas…” (4/1).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.