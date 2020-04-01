New UNFPA Report Examines Women’s Decision-Making Over Their Bodies

UNFPA: Staggering numbers of women unable to exercise decision-making over their own bodies, new UNFPA report shows

“A new report by UNFPA offers, for the first time, a global view of women’s decision-making power over their own bodies. The findings are dismaying. Based on data from 57 countries, a quarter of women are not able to make their own decisions about accessing health care. A quarter of women in these countries are not empowered to say no to sex with their husband or partner. And nearly 1 in 10 women is not able to make her own choices about using contraception. Only 55 percent of women are able to make their own decisions over all three areas…” (4/1).