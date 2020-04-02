Media Outlets Continue To Cover UNFPA Report On Reproductive Rights Gaps

Devex: UNFPA findings provide ‘wake-up call’ on reproductive rights gaps

“Slightly more than half of women are able to make their own decisions about accessing health care, using contraception, and having sex with their husband or partner, new research from the United Nations Population Fund shows. The findings, released Wednesday, offer the first detailed update on specific sexual and reproductive health targets within the Sustainable Development Goals, revealing a mixed picture of progress across regions and demographics…” (Lieberman, 4/1).

Additional coverage of the new UNFPA report is available from Reuters.