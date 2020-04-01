menu

Almost Half Of Women In 50 Countries Unable To Make Decisions Over Own Bodies, UNFPA Report Says

Apr 01, 2020

The Guardian: ‘A big wake-up call’: survey shows work still to be done on women’s sexual rights
“Almost half of women and girls living in more than 50 countries around the world are not able to make their own decisions about their reproductive rights, with up to a quarter saying they are unable to say no to sex, a new survey has found. The findings, published by the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA) on Wednesday, have been described as a ‘big wake-up call’ in global efforts to achieve gender equality by 2030. Only 55% of women and girls in the 57 countries surveyed said they could make autonomous decisions about accessing healthcare, whether to use contraceptives and whether to have sex…” (Ford, 4/1).

