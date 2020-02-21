menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

New Partnership To Use Weather Data To Inform Mosquito-Borne Disease Response, Prevention

Feb 21, 2020

Devex: Exclusive: New partnership leverages weather data to tackle mosquito-borne diseases
“…[A] diverse group of partners is coming together to explore how weather data and analytics can help defeat mosquito-borne diseases. With the rise of extreme weather events, there is increased urgency and opportunity for weather data to inform disease program policy and planning, said Martin Edlund, CEO at Malaria No More, who announced the partnership at Devex’s Prescription for Progress event in San Francisco on Thursday. Forecasting Healthy Futures will produce heat maps and dashboards to inform efforts to predict, control, and eliminate mosquito-borne diseases…” (Cheney, 2/20).

