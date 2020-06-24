New Partnership Aims To Improve Country-Specific Data On Drug Resistance In 4 African Nations

Devex: New partnership aims to increase antimicrobial resistance data in 4 African nations

“Drug-resistant infections are viewed by global health experts as one of the biggest threats to human health, with the United Nations estimating that antimicrobial resistance could lead to 10 million deaths each year by 2050 if no action is taken. But despite predictions like this, a main stumbling block is the lack of data available to understand the global scale of the problem. A new partnership between Pfizer, Wellcome, and the governments of Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, and Uganda aims to increase the amount of country-specific data on this issue so that health officials in those countries and around the world can better understand what sort of interventions are needed to tackle antimicrobial resistance…” (Jerving, 6/24).