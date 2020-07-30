menu

New KFF Brief Reviews Data On Coronavirus Transmission Among Children; Other Resources On Global, Domestic Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic Available

Jul 30, 2020

KFF: What Do We Know About Children and Coronavirus Transmission?
As schools prepare for fall, this brief examines what’s known about children and COVID-19, including the risk the virus poses to children and the risk of children becoming infected and transmitting to others, and the experiences of other countries that reopened classrooms (Michaud/Kates, 7/29).

KFF: COVID-19 Coronavirus Tracker — Updated as of July 30, 2020
Data on country government actions in response to COVID-19 are included in the tracker (7/30).

Additional KFF COVID-19 resources on the global situation, as well as those focused on the response and impact within the U.S., are available here. KFF’s blog series “Coronavirus Policy Watch” is available here.

