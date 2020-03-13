menu

New Humanitarian Examines Global Coronavirus Emergency Aid Funding

Mar 13, 2020

New Humanitarian: Coronavirus emergency aid funding
“The costs of responding to coronavirus are challenging healthcare systems and governments in some of the world’s richest countries. In poorer countries and war zones, as well as host countries for refugees and other people on the move, the costs could be overwhelming. What international aid money might be needed in those areas, and how much is available? … It’s likely to become a major area of international aid spending. There is no single listing of the aid funding so far although the World Health Organization and the U.S. non-profit Kaiser Family Foundation both track a range of pledges and donations. Leaving aside loans and funding for middle- and high-income countries, here’s a snapshot of emergency funding announcements for coronavirus…” (Parker, 3/12).

