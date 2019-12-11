6 More Ebola Cases Reported In DRC; World Vision Reports Examine Outbreak’s Impact On Children; NPR Profiles Congolese Doctor Heading Response

CIDRAP News: Ebola total climbs by 6 more cases

“Six more Ebola infections have been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) outbreaks, part of fluctuating levels that health officials have warned about in the wake of recent attacks and security incidents that have temporarily shut down response activities in some of the current hot spots. In other developments, the Christian humanitarian group World Vision [Monday] released two reports based on interviews with people affected by the outbreak, one of which airs fears and concerns voiced by children and the other describing the impact of the events on children…” (Schnirring, 12/10).

NPR: The Congolese Doctor Who Discovered Ebola

“Jean-Jacques Muyembe is a Congolese doctor heading up the response to the current Ebola outbreak in Congo. Back in 1976, he was the first doctor to collect a sample of the virus. But his crucial role in discovering Ebola is often overlooked. NPR’s East Africa correspondent Eyder Peralta helps us correct the record…” (12/11).