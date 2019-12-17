menu

More Than 40 People Killed In DRC Violence Over Weekend, Hindering Ebola Outbreak Response Efforts

Dec 17, 2019

CIDRAP News: More violence in Beni as DRC tracks new Ebola cases
“Over the weekend at least 43 people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in Beni, one of the epicenters of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s current Ebola outbreak, as officials tallied eight new cases of the deadly disease. … The violence has made contact tracing and vaccination difficult, and have since led to an uptick of cases just weeks after WHO officials said the outbreak was almost contained…” (Soucheray, 12/16).

