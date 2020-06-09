Up To 12 Ebola Cases Identified In New DRC Outbreak; U.N. OCHA Releases $40M For Response

Reuters: Up to 12 infected in Congo’s new Ebola outbreak: WHO

“Up to 12 people have been found infected with Ebola in a new outbreak of the deadly disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. … There have now been nine confirmed cases and three probable cases of the disease in and around Mbandaka, the WHO said. Six of those people have died, it added…” (Bujakera/Holland, 6/8).

VOA: U.N. Provides $40 Million in Response to New Ebola Outbreak, Other Emergencies in DR Congo

“The U.N. has released $40 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to help tackle a new outbreak of Ebola and other health and humanitarian crises in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The re-emergence of Ebola in Mbandaka, in DRC’s Équateur province, a week ago has dashed hopes of finally bringing this deadly disease to a timely end…” (Schlein, 6/8).