menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

More Opinions In Global Health

Jan 16, 2020

Devex: Opinion: Improving health outcomes in Papua New Guinea
Amy Gildea, managing director of international development, Asia Pacific for Coffey (1/15).

Devex: Opinion: Advances in AI and satellites can help us meet the SDGs
Rhiannan Price, director of the sustainable development practice at Maxar (1/16).

Forbes: Tokyo, 15 Others: Newest Cities In Bloomberg Partnership Against World’s Leading Killer
Bruce Y. Lee, Forbes senior contributor (1/15).

The Hill: Reframing the antimicrobial resistance crisis
Amesh A. Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, and Greg Salmieriais, fellow at the Anthem Foundation (1/15).

IPS: In Dealing With Climate Change: Foresight is Key
Esther Ngumbi, assistant professor in the Entomology Department at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and senior food security fellow with the Aspen Institute (1/15).

This Day Live: Strengthening Health Security in Nigeria
Martins Ifijeh, health journalist (1/16).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.