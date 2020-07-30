More News In Global Health

menu

Jul 30, 2020

DW: Have scientists been sidelined in eliminating hepatitis because of the coronavirus pandemic? (7/28).

Devex: ‘Statistics that can and will be used’: Pacific Islands devise new gender data plans (Cornish, 7/30).

Devex: Faith leaders have key role in stopping spread of COVID-19, UNICEF says (Welsh, 7/30).

The Lancet Infectious Diseases: New WHO road map for NTD recovery post COVID-19 (Jesudason, 8/1).

NPR: Why The Novel Coronavirus Has The Power To Launch A Pandemic (Huang, 7/29).

Washington Post: Lancet editor Richard Horton has harsh words for Trump, hope for science (Booth, 7/29).

