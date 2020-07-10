More News In Global Health

Axios: The misinformation virus (Boodhoo et al., 7/8).

Axios: How the world could monitor for potential pandemic viruses (O’Reilly, 7/9).

Devex: 5 ways the WASH sector can prepare for the next crisis (Root, 7/9).

Financial Times: Hepatitis C drugs help combat Covid-19 in trials (Mancini/Bozorgmehr, 7/9).

The Guardian: Médecins Sans Frontières is ‘institutionally racist,’ say 1,000 insiders (McVeigh, 7/10).

New York Times: Air Pollution Takes a Global Toll on Heart Health (Bakalar, 7/9).

STAT: The first round of Covid-19 vaccines is ‘highly unlikely to be a magic bullet,’ Medicago CEO says (Silverman, 7/9).

The Telegraph: A new treatment could revolutionize help for children dying of hunger (Brown, 7/9).

U.N. News: Global Acceleration Framework to speed up water and sanitation access for all (7/9).

Washington Post: Six months, six countries, six families — and one unrelenting, unforgiving epidemic (Hendrix et al., 7/9).