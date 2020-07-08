More News In Global Health

AP: Russia and China veto cross-border aid to Syria’s northwest (Lederer, 7/7).

AP: WHO says Sri Lanka and Maldives eliminate measles, rubella (Mallawarachi, 7/8).

HealthDay News: Zika May Have Damaged More Infants’ Brains Than Expected (Gordon, 7/7).

IPS: Non-formal Education Helps Senegalese Women Combat FGM and Harmful Practices (Paul, 7/7).

The Nation: Anthony Fauci: The Last American Hero? (Davis, 7/7).

Newsweek: Prince Harry Says People With HIV and AIDS Show the Resilience Needed Amid Pandemic (Royston, 7/7).

PRI: Social media misinformation is ‘growing threat’ to coronavirus vaccine efforts, survey shows (Oseran, 7/7).

STAT: A disease detective is thrust onto the frontlines of WHO’s Covid-19 response (Branswell, 7/8).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Britain launches new inquiry into sex abuse by aid workers (Batha, 7/7).