menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

More News In Global Health

Jul 08, 2020

AP: Russia and China veto cross-border aid to Syria’s northwest (Lederer, 7/7).

AP: WHO says Sri Lanka and Maldives eliminate measles, rubella (Mallawarachi, 7/8).

HealthDay News: Zika May Have Damaged More Infants’ Brains Than Expected (Gordon, 7/7).

IPS: Non-formal Education Helps Senegalese Women Combat FGM and Harmful Practices (Paul, 7/7).

The Nation: Anthony Fauci: The Last American Hero? (Davis, 7/7).

Newsweek: Prince Harry Says People With HIV and AIDS Show the Resilience Needed Amid Pandemic (Royston, 7/7).

PRI: Social media misinformation is ‘growing threat’ to coronavirus vaccine efforts, survey shows (Oseran, 7/7).

STAT: A disease detective is thrust onto the frontlines of WHO’s Covid-19 response (Branswell, 7/8).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Britain launches new inquiry into sex abuse by aid workers (Batha, 7/7).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.