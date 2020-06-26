More News In Global Health

menu

Jun 26, 2020

AP: Zimbabwe copes with diarrhea outbreak which has killed 9 (Mutsaka, 6/26).

Borgen Magazine: Poor Sanitation in Kenya Leads to Water-Borne Diseases (Shusterman, 6/24).

Devex: What data tells us about the state of human rights (Cornish, 6/25).

Devex: Q&A: New CARE secretary-general on women and local leadership (Root, 6/25).

The Economist: How HIV/AIDS changed the world (6/25).

The Guardian: South Africa tobacco ban greeted with cigarette smuggling boom (Chingono, 6/26).

GZERO: GZERO Media Town Hall: Could our response to COVID help end poverty? (Santamaria, 6/26).

IPS: Q&A: Post COVID-19 Pandemic Let’s Stop the Next Wave of Medicalization over Mental Health (Sadeque, 6/26).

New York Times: Pandemic’s Cleaner Air Could Reshape What We Know About the Atmosphere (Davenport, 6/25).

Reuters: Russia quits U.N. system aimed at protecting hospitals, aid in Syria (Nichols et al., 6/25).

Xinhua: Gavi wins prestigious Spanish prize for ‘int’l cooperation’ (6/25).

