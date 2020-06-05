More News In Global Health

menu

Jun 05, 2020

CNN: New Zealand to provide free sanitary products in schools to fight period poverty (Regan, 6/4).

The Guardian: #NiUnaMenos five years on: Latin America as deadly as ever for women, say activists (Alcoba/McGowan, 6/4).

The Guardian: ‘I know they aren’t healthy’: the energy drink craze sweeping Afghanistan (Glinski, 6/5).

New York Times: Doctors Heavily Overprescribed Antibiotics Early in the Pandemic (Jacobs, 6/4).

U.N. News: Protect the environment, prevent pandemics, ‘nature is sending us a clear message’ (6/5).

U.N. News: India must follow Supreme Court orders to protect 100 million migrant workers: U.N. rights experts (6/4).

