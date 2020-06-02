More News In Global Health

BBC: Tropical Storm Amanda: At least 14 dead in El Salvador (6/1).

Devex: Q&A: Combating stigma of needle stick injuries among health care workers in Kenya (Politzer, 6/2).

Devex: Q&A: New U.N. guidelines target ‘out of whack’ food systems (Welsh, 6/2).

The Guardian: Risk of infection could double if 2-meter rule reduced, study finds (Siddique, 6/1).

New York Times: Monster or Machine? A Profile of the Coronavirus at 6 Months (Burdick, 6/2).

Roll Call: Banking on women and the underserved during COVID-19 (Brummer/Campbell, 6/2).

Science: Operation Warp Speed selects billionaire scientist’s COVID-19 vaccine for monkey tests (Cohen, 6/1).

Wall Street Journal: Eli Lilly Begins Testing Covid-19 Drug Derived From Blood of Survivor (Loftus, 6/1).

Washington Post: From the Andes to Tibet, the coronavirus seems to be sparing populations at high altitudes (Tegel, 5/31).