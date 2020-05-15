More News In Global Health

menu

May 15, 2020

Borgen Magazine: Telemedicine in Developing Countries (Barnes, 5/15).

CNBC: ‘Superbugs’ are a hidden danger in the fight against coronavirus, says former CDC director (Cher, 5/13).

Financial Times: Special Report: Future of AI and Digital Healthcare (Multiple authors, 5/14).

The Guardian: Kenya’s pastoralists face hunger and conflict as locust plague continues (Smith/Kayama, 5/15).

The Lancet: In the aftermath: the legacy of measles in Samoa (Thornton, 5/16).

NBC News: These disinformation researchers saw the coronavirus ‘infodemic’ coming (Zadrozny, 5/14).

NPR: Why Antibiotic Resistance Is More Worrisome Than Ever (Brink, 5/14).

Science: From Black Death to fatal flu, past pandemics show why people on the margins suffer most (Wade, 5/14).

