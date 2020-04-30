More News In Global Health

The Atlantic: Why the Coronavirus Is So Confusing (Yong, 4/29).

CBS: Former Obama Ebola adviser calls for stronger global response to pandemics (Brennan/Micklas, 4/28)

Devex: How to support displaced populations’ mental health during lockdown (Smith, 4/30).

Devex: Around the world, migrants and refugees are stranded between closed borders (Root, 4/29).

The Economist: The pieces of the puzzle of covid-19’s origin are coming to light (4/29).

HuffPost: Obama ‘Ebola Czar’ Names Donald Trump Traits That Are Deadly Combination Amid Pandemic (Moran, 4/30).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Activist Thunberg helps launch effort protecting children from COVID-19 (Lavietes/Rowling, 4/30).

The Telegraph: No case of a child passing coronavirus to an adult exists, evidence review shows (Dixon, 4/29).

Quartz Africa: African economies are spending up to five times their health budgets on debt repayments (Adegoke, 4/29).

U.N. News: COVID-19: Act now to avert ‘hunger catastrophe’ for millions missing out on school meals (4/29).

Xinhua: Myanmar to accelerate preventive measures against Dengue fever this year (4/29).