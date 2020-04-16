More News In Global Health

menu

Apr 16, 2020

Devex: Yves Daccord: COVID-19 demands ‘radical’ collaboration (Root, 4/16).

The Economist: App-based contact tracing may help countries get out of lockdown (4/16).

Reuters: Polish MPs debate tighter abortion rules, protests muted amid coronavirus (Koper et al., 4/14).

Science: How a team of scientists studying drought helped build the world’s leading famine prediction model (Voosen, 4/15).

U.N. News: COVID-19 environmental roll back ‘irrational’ and ‘irresponsible’: rights expert (4/15).

U.N. News: Migrants among most vulnerable, as IOM ramps up coronavirus response worldwide (4/15).

VOA News: Why COVID-19 Hit High-Income Countries Harder (Baragona, 4/16).

