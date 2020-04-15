More News In Global Health

CIDRAP News: Study finds evidence of COVID-19 in air, on hospital surfaces (Beusekom, 4/13).

Devex: How is COVID-19 affecting malaria programs? (Ravelo, 4/15).

Devex: Australian NGOs start campaigning for international COVID-19 support (Cornish, 4/15).

Devex: A virtual pledging conference? Venezuela could be first (Welsh, 4/15).

The Guardian: Food rations to 1.4 million refugees cut in Uganda due to funding shortfall (Okiror, 4/14).

Health24: Coronavirus: How the Gates Foundation is helping fight the pandemic (Ebrahim, 4/14).

IPS: India’s Liberal Abortion Law, Nullified by Social Stigma (Paul, 4/14).

STAT: Some social distancing may be needed into 2022 to keep coronavirus in check, new study says (Branswell, 4/14).

Undark: In Poor Nations, a New Disease Stalls Efforts to Fight Old Ones (Peeples, 4/14).

Vox: Bill Gates’s efforts to fight coronavirus, explained (Piper, 4/14).

Washington Post: Why girls in poor countries will suffer the most from worldwide closing of schools during covid-19 (Strauss, 4/14).