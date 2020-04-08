More News In Global Health

AFP: Virus may spark ‘devastating’ global condom shortage (4/8).

Devex: In Burkina Faso, aid groups face a test of the ‘humanitarian-development nexus’ (Mednick, 4/8).

Devex: Meet Andy Herscowitz, DFC’s first chief development officer (Saldinger, 4/8).

The Guardian: Face masks cannot stop healthy people getting Covid-19, says WHO (Sample, 6/7).

PBS: Bill Gates on where the COVID-19 pandemic will hurt the most (4/7).

U.N. News: U.N. General Assembly: The world’s ‘town hall’ remains open during COVID-19 crisis (4/7).

U.N. News: Children vulnerable to abuse and violence during coronavirus lockdowns, U.N. experts warn (4/7).

U.N. News: ‘Say no to hate speech and xenophobia,’ urges Guterres, marking 26 years since genocide in Rwanda (4/7).

Washington Post: History’s deadliest pandemics, from ancient Rome to modern America (Rosenwald, 4/7).