More News In Global Health

Apr 07, 2020

Devex: As aid groups scramble to contain COVID-19, malnutrition set to increase (Green, 4/6).

The Guardian: Global health policy: can we manage the ever-increasing rise of diabetes? (Hillsdon, 4/6).

The Guardian: ‘There is no magic bullet’: the town that turned the tide against HIV (Burke, 4/7).

The Intercept: Misinformation Hampered Ebola Response. The Same Thing Could Happen With Coronavirus (Turse, 4/6).

Reuters: Experts Urge Smokers and Tobacco Firms to Quit for COVID-19 (Kelland, 4/6).

Reuters: Elton John launches fund for HIV/AIDS work amid coronavirus (Elks, 4/5).

U.N. News: U.N. backs global action to end violence against women and girls amid COVID-19 crisis (4/6).

Washington Post: Journalists threatened and detained as countries on multiple continents restrict coronavirus coverage (Loveluck et al., 4/5).

