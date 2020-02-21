More News In Global Health
The BMJ: Children’s health and wellbeing must be prioritized by governments, experts urge (Mahase, 2/20).
Devex: What is ‘mutual prosperity’ and what does it mean for U.K. aid? (Worley, 2/21).
The Lancet: Locust swarms in east Africa could be ‘a catastrophe’ (Devi, 2/22).
Reuters: Time running out to end Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis: Lima Group bloc (Ljunggren, 2/20).
STAT: Aided by machine learning, scientists find a novel antibiotic able to kill superbugs in mice (Ross, 2/20).
STAT: Gilead loses another challenge to a pair of U.S. patents for an HIV prevention pill (Silverman, 2/20).
U.N. News: Simple urine test could improve early detection of bladder cancer — WHO study (2/20).
U.N. News: ‘Deliberate starvation’ tactics used in South Sudan could be a war crime (2/20).
Tags
- Maternal, Newborn and Child Health
- Programs, Funding & Financing
- Environment and Climate Change
- Health In Emergency Situations/Humanitarian Assistance
- Drug Resistance
- HIV/AIDS
- Treatment and Prevention Strategies
- Intellectual Property and Trade
- Non Communicable Disease/Chronic Disease
- Disease Diagnosis/Detection
- UN Agency