More News In Global Health

allAfrica: Africa: We Can Make Our World Better — Mark Suzman of Gates Foundation (Williams, 2/20).

AP: Yemen’s Houthi rebels impeding U.N. aid flow, demand a cut (Michael, 2/19).

AP: 2nd person dies amid dengue epidemic in French Caribbean (2/19).

Devex: Australia’s new international policy directions revealed (Cornish, 2/20).

Financial Times: AI discovers antibiotics to treat drug-resistant diseases (Murgia, 2/20).

The Guardian: The mystery sickness bringing death and dismay to eastern Ethiopia (Ali/Gardner, 2/20).

Homeland Preparedness News: Merck injectable vaccine being licensed in four African countries for Ebola prevention (Galford, 2/19).

New York Times: 14 Die and Hundreds Sickened in Pakistan, and the Cause Is a Mystery (Masood, 2/19).

TIME: An Anti-Abortion Activist Tried to Make Colombia’s Abortion Law More Restrictive. Here’s Why That Could Backfire (Nugent, 2/19).

U.N. News: Millions of children and families in Niger struggle as humanitarian needs mount — UNICEF (2/19).

Xinhua: Mass cholera vaccinations begin in Bangladeshi capital (2/20).