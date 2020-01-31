More News In Global Health

AP: Afghans will need billions more in aid, as U.S. looks to leave (Faiez, 1/31).

Devex: MSF launches online course for humanitarians on medical abortion (Root, 1/31).

Devex: Q&A: Steps to making this the decade of delivery (1/31).

Devex: Local volunteers are vital to aid work — but don’t always get equal support (Smith, 1/30).

The Guardian: Drought leaves tens of thousands in Lesotho ‘one step from famine’ (Charumbira, 1/30).

The Lancet: African nations to criminalize falsified medicine trafficking (Adepoju, 2/1).

Refinery29: “This Is An Emergency”: 20 Leading Activists Unite To Call Out World Leaders (O’Sullivan, 1/30).

Reuters: In Senegal, online videos break silence over domestic abuse (Pujol-Mazzini et al., 1/31).

RICE: Living with HIV in Singapore: “The virus doesn’t kill. The stigma does” (Ping, 1/31).

The Telegraph: Motorbike gunmen kill two polio workers in Pakistan (Farmer, 1/30).