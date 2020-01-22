menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

More News In Global Health

Jan 22, 2020

AFP: Half C.Africa population needs humanitarian aid: U.N. (1/21).

Borgen Magazine: The End Neglected Tropical Diseases Act (Frazer, 1/22).

CNBC: Tracking Africa’s development outcomes (1/22).

Devex: Sierra Leone’s plans to improve education — one meal at a time (Ravelo, 1/22).

Devex: Europe’s Africa strategy déjà vu (Chadwick, 1/22).

New Humanitarian: In eastern Burkina Faso, spreading violence and little international aid (Mednick, 1/21).

NPR: How Much Should The Public Be Told About Research Into Risky Viruses? (Greenfieldboyce, 1/21).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Guatemala’s children bear brunt of prolonged drought and rising heat (Moloney, 1/21).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.