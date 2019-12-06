More News In Global Health

AP: TB, armed guards, lack of food at U.N. migrant center in Libya (Hinnant et al., 12/6).

AP: U.N. says Zimbabwe’s cash shortage hurts aid delivery efforts (12/5).

CIDRAP News: Typhoid vaccine shows protection in phase 3 trial (Dall, 12/5).

The Telegraph: ‘Ground breaking’ typhoid vaccine reduces infections by 80 percent in Nepal (Newey, 12/5).

Devex: Fragile states need more donor flexibility to improve nutrition (Welsh, 12/6).

Devex: Q&A: WASH Business: A waterless toilet waste-to-value set to scale (Ravelo, 12/6).

Devex: Climate finance calls grow louder in face of global emergency (Igoe, 12/6).

Devex: Safeguarding the future of yellow fever vaccination (12/6).

Devex: New fund seeks to scale impact investing through collective action (Saldinger, 12/5).

Livemint: India saw highest number of cervical cancer deaths in 2018 (Sharma, 12/5).

Los Angeles Times: Huge waves and disease turn Marshall Islands into ‘a war zone,’ health official says (Rust, 12/5).

PRI: Invisible ‘superbug’ could be more deadly than bombs in Middle East war zones (Reinl, 12/4).

The Telegraph: Disaster prevention is better than cure, says U.N. emergency chief (Nuki, 12/4).

U.N. News: Rise in Caribbean children displaced by storms shows climate crisis is a child rights issue: UNICEF (12/6).

U.N. News: Partnerships key to taking landlocked countries out of poverty: U.N. Chief (12/5).

Washington Post: Tunisia launches a state-sponsored sex-education program, a rarity in the Arab world (Beachum, 12/5).