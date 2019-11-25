More News In Global Health

AP: Samoa measles epidemic worsens with 24 children now dead (Perry, 11/25).

AP: U.N. humanitarian chief calls for urgent int’l help to Sudan (11/25).

BBC: HIV in Pakistan: ‘Our children’s lives are at stake’ (11/25).

The Guardian: Living near busy road stunts children’s lung growth, study says (Laville, 11/25).

Health Policy Watch: Executive Director Of Unitaid Lelio Marmora Stepping Down In March 2020 (Ren, 11/22).

MedPage Today: A Third of Zika-Exposed Toddlers Face Developmental Delays (Walker, 11/24).

MedPage Today: Hookworm Vax Mostly Safe, Well-Tolerated in Early Trial (Walker, 11/23).

MedPage Today: Ebola Vax Seems to Work in Kids, Too (Walker, 11/23).

SciDev.Net: Q&A: Countries need to prioritize which SDGs to pursue (Deighton, 11/25).

New York Times: Air Pollution May Damage the Brain (Bakalar, 11/25).

New York Times: Pakistan Blames India for Its Air Pollution. Its Citizens Disagree (Abi-Habib/Masood, 11/22).

NPR: A Sip Of Morphine: Uganda’s Old-School Solution To A Shortage Of Painkillers (Aizenman, 11/25).

Reuters Health: Poor hand hygiene may be biggest transmitter of superbug E.coli (Chander, 11/22).

U.N. News: U.N. agencies ramp up Somalia measles and polio campaign (11/24).

Wall Street Journal: ‘Food Is the Ultimate Power’: Parched Countries Tap the Nile River Through Farms (Scheck et al., 11/24).

Wall Street Journal: Takeda’s Dengue Vaccine Shows Promise (McKay, 11/23).

Xinhua: ECA chief says Africa home to half of children die before 5 years old (11/24).