More Countries Implement Containment Strategies As COVID-19 Continues Global Spread

AFRICA

Global Voices: Across Africa, COVID-19 heightens tension between faith and science (Lichtenstein et al., 3/25).

The Hill: Doctors, nurses in Zimbabwe strike over lack of protective equipment to fight coronavirus (Deese, 3/25).

New Humanitarian: In the news: Uganda suspends refugee arrivals as coronavirus cases rise (Okiror, 3/25).

ASIA

AP: Bangladesh’s leader urges all citizens to stay at home (Alam, 3/25).

NPR: Quarantined In India: No Soap, Dirty Toilets, Not Enough Coronavirus Tests (Pathak/Frayer, 3/25).

Reuters: Malaysia reports 235 new coronavirus cases in biggest daily jump (Sipalan/Ananthalakshmi, 3/26).

Washington Post: China’s claim of coronavirus victory in Wuhan brings hope, but experts worry it is premature (Rauhala, 3/25).

EUROPE

AP: E.U. leaders battle coronavirus on health, economic fronts (Cook, 3/25).

NPR: Behind Germany’s Relatively Low COVID-19 Fatality Rate (Schmitz, 3/25).

Reuters: Mass testing explains Germany’s relatively low death rate from coronavirus: virologist (Escritt, 3/26).

Reuters: U.K. orders 10,000 ventilators from Dyson for coronavirus patients (Sandle et al., 3/25).

VOA: European Governments Scramble for Ventilators, Urge Shoppers to Stop Panic Buying (Dettmer, 3/24).

LATIN AMERICA

New Humanitarian: In Venezuela, a pandemic meets years of shortages and a broken health system (Rojo/Collins, 3/25).

NPR: Why Hand Washing, Needed To Thwart COVID-19, Is A Problem In Mexico (Kahn, 3/26).

NPR: In Brazil, Bolsonaro Doubles Down On ‘Exaggerated’ Coronavirus (Reeves, 3/25).

Reuters: After smallpox and malaria, Brazil’s tribes fear coronavirus is next lethal import (Boadle, 3/25).

Reuters: Chile’s coronavirus outbreak surpasses 1,000-case mark (Sherwood, 3/25).

Washington Post: Brazil’s Bolsonaro, channeling Trump, dismisses coronavirus measures — it’s just ‘a little cold’ (McCoy/Traiano, 3/25).

MIDDLE EAST

Bloomberg: Iran Now Welcomes Medical Charity MSF’s Help Fighting Virus (Motevalli, 3/25).

New York Times: Fresh From Iran’s Coronavirus Zone, Now Moving Across Afghanistan (Faizi/Zucchino, 3/26).

U.N. News: U.N. chief calls for ceasefire as Yemen braces for possible COVID-19 outbreak (3/25).

NORTH AMERICA

POLITICO: Canada turns inward as pandemic surges within and beyond its borders (Gardner, 3/25).