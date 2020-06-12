Middle East Sees COVID-19 Surge; WHO Urges Vigilance In Africa As Cases Top 200K; Kremlin Defends Russia’s Data On Coronavirus Deaths

AFRICA

AP: Congo doctor quits COVID-19 task force, notes testing delays (Maliro/Larson, 6/11).

National Geographic: Why South Africa’s coronavirus outbreak could be a ‘catalyst for transformation’ (Nordling, 6/11).

New Humanitarian: Child marriage worries rise amid coronavirus lockdown in Cameroon (Fonyuy, 6/11).

NPR: Risks Of Home Birth Loom For Women in Rural Africa Amid the Lockdowns (Adams, 6/12).

U.N. News: COVID-19 in Africa: WHO urges constant vigilance as cases top 200,000 (6/11).

ASIA

The Guardian: Global report: India reports surge in Covid-19 cases as lockdown eased (Harding, 6/11).

Reuters: Australian clot-busting drug holds hope for COVID-19 treatment (Pandey/Redmayne, 6/12).

EUROPE

Reuters: Germany well-placed to avoid second wave of virus infections: Scholz (Carrel/Nasr, 6/12).

Reuters: Kremlin defends Russia’s coronavirus death data after WHO query (Balmforth, 6/11).

LATIN AMERICA

Reuters: No means to say goodbye: Bolivian brigades gather corpses of poor COVID victims (Machicao/Laing, 6/11).

Reuters: In Paraguay’s coronavirus war, isolation centers exact a heavy toll (Desantis, 6/11).

Reuters: Graves dug in Rio beach to protest handling of COVID-19 pandemic (Queiroz et al., 6/11).

Reuters: Brazil research institute in deal to help test, produce Chinese coronavirus vaccine (Costa, 6/11).

MIDDLE EAST

Euronews: Humanitarian hub plays key role in COVID-19 response (6/11).

Wall Street Journal: Middle East’s Coronavirus Surge Shows Pandemic’s Shift to Developing World (Kalin/Jones, 6/11).

NORTH AMERICA

AP: Mexico doc visits, supports COVID-19 survivors in free time (Verza, 6/11).

Washington Times: U.S. will hit 200,000 coronavirus deaths in September: Harvard health expert (Sherfinski, 6/11).