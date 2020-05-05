Microbe Found In Mosquitoes Has Potential To Block Malaria Transmission, Study Says

BBC: Malaria ‘completely stopped’ by microbe

“Scientists have discovered a microbe that completely protects mosquitoes from being infected with malaria. The team in Kenya and the U.K. say the finding has ‘enormous potential’ to control the disease. … The researchers are now investigating whether they can release infected mosquitoes into the wild, or use spores to suppress the disease. The malaria-blocking bug, Microsporidia MB, was discovered by studying mosquitoes on the shores of Lake Victoria in Kenya. … And lab experiments, published in Nature Communications, confirmed the microbe gave the mosquitoes protection…” (Gallagher, 5/4).

Additional coverage of the study of Microsporidia MB is available from The Telegraph and UPI.