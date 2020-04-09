menu

Media Outlets Report On Coronavirus-Related Actions, Comments From U.S. VP, Lawmakers, Health Experts, Intelligence Community

Apr 09, 2020

ABC News: Intelligence report warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November: Sources (Margolin/Meek, 4/8).

Axios: Citing coronavirus, lawmakers call for a ban on wildlife markets (Harder, 4/8).

CNN: U.S. intelligence agencies started tracking coronavirus outbreak in China as early as November (Cohen et al., 4/9).

POLITICO: Pence and Fauci have some rare positive news about the coronavirus (Zanona/Cagyle, 4/8).

POLITICO: How the CDC director became the MAGA whisperer on coronavirus (Tahir, 4/9).

