Media Outlets Discuss Roles Of U.S. VP Pence, Secretary Of State Pompeo In Response To Coronavirus

ABC: Despite calls for global cooperation, U.S. and China fight over leading coronavirus response

“The U.S. and Chinese governments have increasingly turned the novel coronavirus pandemic into a contest over their primacy as the world’s leading humanitarian force, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo highlighting U.S. contributions to global aid agencies Tuesday and pushing back on Chinese propaganda about its overseas assistance. But as the pandemic spreads to the developing world and kills more people in nearly every region, experts say a lack of global coordination has cost the world time, money, and lives, with some saying U.S. leadership has been missing…” (Finnegan, 3/31).

Front Page Africa: Liberia, Sierra Leone Left out of America’s Financial Aid to Fight Coronavirus

“The United States government is dishing out an initial aid of US$274 million to lead the world’s fight against the novel coronavirus. At least 14 African countries and European countries are benefitting but America’s oldest African ally and its neighbor, Sierra Leone were left out…” (Dodoo, 4/1).

The Hill: Pompeo: Countries must ‘step up,’ provide ‘transparent’ coronavirus information to save lives

“Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has been critical of China’s reporting of coronavirus cases, is calling on nations to ‘step up’ efforts to share ‘accurate, transparent information’ to help the world fight the pandemic…” (Concha, 3/31).

POLITICO: Pence task force freezes coronavirus aid amid backlash

“…[Several] incidents have spurred the Pence-led coronavirus task force to scrutinize all of USAID’s deliveries to countries requesting personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to fight the outbreak, according to people directly involved in the discussions, causing tensions between aid officials and task-force members. The administration has also placed a moratorium on overseas shipments of USAID’s stockpiles of protective gear and is asking that the equipment be sent to the U.S. instead, other officials said…” (Bertrand et al., 3/31).

POLITICO: Mike Pompeo suddenly finds his voice on the virus

“After keeping a low profile for weeks, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suddenly can’t stop talking about the coronavirus. America’s top diplomat has been hitting the phones to chat with a slew of foreign counterparts about the virus. … Pompeo’s increased visibility over the past week follows intense criticism of his performance throughout the coronavirus crisis…” (Toosi, 3/31).

Reuters: U.S. could rethink Iran sanctions in light of coronavirus: Pompeo

“U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held out the possibility on Tuesday that the United States may consider easing sanctions on Iran and other nations to help fight the coronavirus epidemic but gave no concrete sign it plans to do so…” (Mohammed/Pamuk, 3/31).