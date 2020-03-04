menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Media Outlets Examine Responses To Coronavirus Outbreaks In China, South Korea, Iran, Italy

Mar 04, 2020

New York Times: Inside China’s All-Out War on the Coronavirus (McNeil, 3/4).

NPR: Why The Death Rate From Coronavirus Is Plunging In China (Aizenman, 3/3).

PRI: Is South Korea’s approach to containing coronavirus a model for the rest of the world? (Strother, 3/3).

Reuters: Researchers identify two coronavirus types as China cases dwindle (Galbraith et al., 3/3).

Wall Street Journal: Iran Releases Prisoners on a Temporary Basis to Halt the Spread of the Coronavirus (Eqbali/Coles, 3/3).

Washington Post: Coronavirus spread from China. Now, China doesn’t want the world spreading it back (Fifield, 3/4).

Washington Post: With coronavirus, North Korea’s isolation is a possible buffer but also a worry (Denyer, 3/4).

Washington Post: Coronavirus in Italy fills hospital beds and turns doctors into patients (Morris, 3/3).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.