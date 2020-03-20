menu

Locust Swarms Threaten Food Security For Millions; Climate Change Contributing To Breeding, Spread

Mar 20, 2020

The Guardian: Locust crisis poses a danger to millions, forecasters warn
“The locust crisis that has now reached 10 countries could carry on to endanger millions more people, forecasters have said. Climate change created unprecedented conditions for the locusts to breed in the usually barren desert of the Arabian gulf, according to experts, and the insects were then able to spread through Yemen, where civil war has devastated the ability to control locust populations…” (Ahmed, 3/20).

