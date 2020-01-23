menu

Latest Issue Of AMA’s Journal Of Ethics Features Articles On Health Professionals’ Responses To Disease Outbreaks

Jan 23, 2020

American Medical Association: When global health emergencies strike, how should doctors respond?
“Over the last few years we have seen outbreaks of Ebola, dengue, Zika, measles, influenza, and the novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. These outbreaks continue to increase in frequency, in part, because of global interconnectedness, which allows viruses to travel from one region to another in a matter of hours. How should physicians, health professionals, and other sectors address global public health emergencies? The January issue of the AMA Journal of Ethics features numerous perspectives on how health professions should respond to global public health emergencies…” (1/22).

