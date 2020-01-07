AMA Journal Of Ethics Releases Issue Focused On Responding To Global Public Health Crises

AMA Journal of Ethics: Culture, Context, and Epidemic Containment

“This issue of the AMA Journal of Ethics considers how health professions should respond to global public health emergencies. Professional engagement with governments, nongovernmental organizations, or individuals reluctant to support epidemic responses is critical resistance to isolationist stances that can undermine disease containment efforts. Advocacy is another important expression of clinicians’ obligations to promote and protect international and domestic communities of patients, especially during crises…” (January 2020).