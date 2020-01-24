Opinion Pieces Discuss China’s Response To Novel Coronavirus, Other Issues Surrounding Disease Outbreaks

ABC News Australia: How the coronavirus started in China — and why that’s actually a saving grace

Simon Reid, associate professor of communicable disease control at the University of Queensland (1/23).

Bloomberg: Chinese Food Will Determine the Spread of Pandemics

David Fickling, Bloomberg opinion columnist (1/22).

Foreign Policy: Wuhan’s Virus and Quarantine Will Hit the Poor Hardest

Rui Zhong, program assistant for the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Wilson Center, and James Palmer, senior editor at Foreign Policy (1/22).

The Guardian: China’s response to the coronavirus shows what it learned from the SARS cover-up

Thomas Abraham, author (1/23).

New York Times: Is America Ready for Another Outbreak?

Saad B. Omer, director of the Yale Institute for Global Health (1/23).

Washington Post: China’s coronavirus outbreak has prompted some travel restrictions. That could backfire.

Catherine Z. Worsnop, assistant professor at the University of Maryland School of Public Policy (1/24).