Lancet, NEJM Retract COVID-19 Research Papers After Concerns Raised On Data Integrity

Science: Two elite medical journals retract coronavirus papers over data integrity questions

“In the first big research scandal of the COVID-19 era, The Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) [Thursday] retracted two high-profile papers after a company declined to make the underlying data for both available for an independent audit, following questions being raised about the research. The Lancet paper, which claimed an antimalarial drug touted by President Donald Trump for treatment of COVID-19 could cause serious harm without helping patients, had had a global impact, halting trials of one of the drugs by the World Health Organization (WHO) and others…” (Piller/Servick, 6/4).

