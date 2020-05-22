Research Shows Hydroxychloroquine Increases Risk Of Death Among COVID-19 Patients, Study Shows; Trump Continues To Promote Drug, Lashes Out At Scientists Who Contradict Him

AP: Trump lashes out at scientists whose findings contradict him

“…As President Donald Trump pushes to reopen the country despite warnings from doctors about the consequences of moving too quickly during the coronavirus crisis, he has been lashing out at scientists whose conclusions he doesn’t like. Twice this week, Trump has not only dismissed the findings of studies but suggested — without evidence — that their authors were motivated by politics and out to undermine his efforts to roll back coronavirus restrictions…” (Colvin, 5/22).

AP: WHO: Drug Trump taking to fight COVID-19 best left to tests

“The World Health Organization, which has come under repeated fire from U.S. President Donald Trump, says the science is still unclear on an old malaria drug he’s taking to try to defend against the novel coronavirus. It says it recommends the drug’s use for COVID-19 only in controlled clinical trials for now…” (Keaten, 5/21).

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Biden slams Trump’s use of hydroxychloroquine

“Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump for using hydroxychloroquine as a preventive against the coronavirus. ‘Look, this is absolutely irresponsible,’ Biden, the presumptive Democratic White House candidate, said Tuesday during a Yahoo News virtual town hall. ‘There’s no serious medical personnel out there saying to use that drug, it’s counterproductive, it’s not going to help’…” (Darnell, 5/20).

Bloomberg Law: Trump Ratchets Up Wooing Base With WHO Threat, Unproven Drug

“President Donald Trump delivered a pair of personal and political gestures this week that seized on his core voters’ mistrust of international institutions and skepticism of science, heightened amid the coronavirus pandemic…” (Sink, 5/20).

New York Times: Trump’s Inaccurate Claims on Hydroxychloroquine

“As President Trump has promoted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus and claimed to be taking it himself, he has continued to make inaccurate or incomplete statements about the drug. Here is a fact check of his recent claims…” (Qiu, 5/21).

Washington Post: Antimalarial drug touted by President Trump is linked to increased risk of death in coronavirus patients, study says

“A study of 96,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients on six continents found that those who received an antimalarial drug promoted by President Trump as a ‘game changer’ in the fight against the virus had a significantly higher risk of death compared with those who did not. … The study, published Friday in the medical journal The Lancet, is the largest analysis to date of the risks and benefits of treating covid-19 patients with antimalarial drugs. It is based on a retrospective analysis of medical records … But the sheer size of the study was convincing to some scientists…” (Cha et al., 5/22).