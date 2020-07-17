Experts Raise Concerns Over New HHS Guidance For COVID-19 Reporting System; CDC Removes, Then Restores, Data On Website

STAT: How HHS’s new hospital data reporting system will actually affect the U.S. Covid-19 response

“…The Department of Health and Human Services changed the rules, quietly, earlier this week: Hospitals would be required to report data on Covid-19 patients and deaths directly to their agency, rather than to both HHS and the CDC, as they had been doing. HHS said it would help the administration better allocate supplies and drugs. But CDC supporters saw it as further evidence of the agency being sidelined, and hospitals decried the implication that it was their reporting — rather than changing federal requirements — that was to blame for data issues and supply shortages. Nearly everyone had questions about how, exactly, it would all work. And days later, the nation’s top public health experts are still scrambling to figure out how seriously this new policy change will impact the Covid-19 response in the U.S…” (Florko/Boodman, 7/16).

